Substantial factory complex for sale on edge of Ellesmere town centre

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A substantial factory complex on the edge of Ellesmere town centre, the headquarters of a dairy equipment firm for many years, is for sale.

The Fullwood Packo site at Grange Road, Ellesmere
The Fullwood Packo site at Grange Road, Ellesmere

The Fullwood Packo site, located on Grange Road in the north Shropshire town, features a large manufacturing facility with offices, workshop and storage accommodation.

It extends in total to approximately 99,790 sq ft on a site area of five acres (2.02 hectares).

The property was for many years owned and operated by Fullwood, specialising in the design and manufacture of milking systems, with the company having latterly been sold to a Dutch company in 2022 and operating under the name of Fullwood JOZ.

Towler Shaw Roberts have been instructed to market the property, inviting offers in excess of £2 million for the freehold interest.

Toby Shaw, a partner at TSR, said: “The property has a long history in Ellesmere having been home to Fullwood for a decade. It provides a substantial factory complex, offering great scope for potential owner occupiers, investors and developers.

“The property is also well-located to Ellesmere town centre and the main road network, and we are anticipating a good level of interest given the obvious potential the building offers.”

The main factory premises extends to 88,035 sq ft and comprises a range of single-storey interconnecting buildings, providing large open plan production areas with adjoining storage and workshop facilities.

The property also includes an impressive ground floor reception area and a range of two-storey offices, extending in total to 8,028 sq ft, with on-site car parking and extensive external yard areas having access from both Grange Road and Brownlow Road.

