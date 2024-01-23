6.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
- Advertisement -

Record-breaking sales for Shrewsbury display specialist

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

Shrewsbury-based display specialist Mid West Displays has announced record-breaking sales of their digital display ranges.

One of Mid West Displays digital signs at Paramount Properties
One of Mid West Displays digital signs at Paramount Properties

Despite an uncertain economic background, the company sold over £500,000 of digital screens and associated products in 2023.

The company sell commercial-grade digital screens, posters and totems across a number of sectors such as estate agency, food service, retail and leisure.

- Advertisement -

Michelle Farnsworth, Head of Sales said “Our digital sales have gone form strength to strength over recent years, and it was great to see that growth continue in 2023. The team has worked really hard to achieve this success; their product knowledge is one of the reasons we have become a trusted name in this sector.

“We’ve added new products throughout the year, kept prices as low as possible and maintained added-value features such as free warranties and lifetime tech support despite inflationary pressure.

“From one-off sales to multi-site UK-wide digital display roll-outs for global brands 2023 was an exciting year for the team – and we are already aiming to set a new record for 2024.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP