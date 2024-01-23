Record-breaking sales for Shrewsbury display specialist

Shrewsbury-based display specialist Mid West Displays has announced record-breaking sales of their digital display ranges.

One of Mid West Displays digital signs at Paramount Properties

Despite an uncertain economic background, the company sold over £500,000 of digital screens and associated products in 2023.

The company sell commercial-grade digital screens, posters and totems across a number of sectors such as estate agency, food service, retail and leisure.

Michelle Farnsworth, Head of Sales said “Our digital sales have gone form strength to strength over recent years, and it was great to see that growth continue in 2023. The team has worked really hard to achieve this success; their product knowledge is one of the reasons we have become a trusted name in this sector.

“We’ve added new products throughout the year, kept prices as low as possible and maintained added-value features such as free warranties and lifetime tech support despite inflationary pressure.

“From one-off sales to multi-site UK-wide digital display roll-outs for global brands 2023 was an exciting year for the team – and we are already aiming to set a new record for 2024.”