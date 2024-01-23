Lime Green starts 2024 with major investment

Local construction material manufacturer Lime Green is starting 2024, with the completion of a major upgrade at its plant just outside Much Wenlock. And it can’t come too soon after the company reported its best figures on record in the autumn.

Simon Ayres (left) and James Ayres owners of the business in the plant room

The investment nearing half a million pounds has seen a new mixer and mini mixer come online; increasing production, reducing lead times and freeing up staff to be upskilled, so the business can expand further. It’s the final phase of the project which began in 2016 when the company built its current site.

Lime Green produces Lime plasters, mortars and renders and its products have been used in some of the most prestigious projects in the UK from the upkeep of Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre to the renovations of St Pancras Station and a new accessible route into the gardens at the Tower of London. They were also asked to supply products for a show garden at RHS Chelsea last year.

Founded in 2002 by Simon Ayres because he was having difficulty sourcing lime for projects he was working on; he was quickly joined by his brother James and together they have built the company to be one of the most trusted in the industry. Between them they sit on several trade bodies and regularly give talks to architects and trades such as plasterers.

The company is also at the forefront of the drive to retrofit building having their own insulation system, Warmshell, designed to work with historic buildings.

Thirty people now work at the Lime Green, including several apprentices. It’s a programme that’s been going for six years and has seen a number retained as permanent staff.

Simon Ayres said: “We’re steeped in history in the area about the production of lime, so Much Wenlock felt like the right place to be. We’ve grown so much over the last twenty-one years and this latest investment will increase capacity, reduce lead times and free up some of our existing staff to train up as we expand.

Lime Green plasters, mortars, renders and its Warmshell system are available through builders’ merchants and specialist stockists throughout the UK.