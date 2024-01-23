6.4 C
Commercial agents convene for exclusive preview of Morris Property’s latest development in Shrewsbury

Commercial Property Agents from across the West Midlands have gathered at Stadium Point, a new landmark 28-acre site on Oteley Road in Shrewsbury, for an exclusive preview of Morris Property’s latest development.

Chris Morris, Director at Morris Property, Liz Lowe, Head of Development at Morris Property and Toby Shaw, Towler Shaw Roberts at the Stadium Point Winter Warmer Event
Hosted by Morris Property’s Head of Development, Liz Lowe, and Toby Shaw of retained agents Towler Shaw Roberts (TSR), the Winter Warmer breakfast event welcomed more than 20 esteemed guests for a first-hand review of the site.

The event provided a unique opportunity for commercial property professionals to explore the potential of this prestigious development. Stadium Point Business Park is poised to become a hub for flexible distribution warehousing and office space, offering new build and build-to-suit opportunities. The units will range from 1,850 ft² to an expansive 175,000 ft², offering new logistic warehousing for Shrewsbury.

“We are delighted to have had such a positive response from the Commercial Property agents who joined us at Stadium Point today. The Winter Warmer breakfast event was not only an opportunity to showcase our new development but also a chance for industry professionals to engage and envision the possibilities of this eagerly awaited development offers,” said Liz Lowe, Head of Development at Morris Property.

Agents Towler Shaw Roberts (TSR) have been appointed by Morris Property to market Stadium Point Business Park. Toby Shaw, Partner at Towler Shaw Roberts said:

“The Stadium Point Business Park development aligns with Morris Property’s vision of providing cutting-edge facilities that promote business growth in the region. The strategic location and versatile offerings make Stadium Point an ideal destination for companies seeking tailored solutions for their warehousing and office space needs.”

Speculative and bespoke units at Stadium Point will be made available from July 2024. For more information about Stadium Point Business Park or Morris Property, please email [email protected]

