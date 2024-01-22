Planning permission granted for new healthcare facilities at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Full planning permission has been granted for new healthcare facilities at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The approved design for the new building at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Permission to construct the new facilities follows the recent news of the formal approval of the Outline Business Case, and official contractor announcement.

As part of the Hospitals Transformation Programme, the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital site will specialise in emergency care whilst the Princess Royal Hospital site will specialise in planned care.

The new build at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital will provide an integrated emergency department and emergency care facilities, including an Urgent Care Treatment Centre, acute medical floor, and a Critical Care Unit.

The plans will also include a consultant led maternity unit, children’s services including outpatients and surgery, gynaecological services, consultant neonatal services.

The development will also dramatically improve the look and feel of the site through a new entrance, improved hospitality offers, and enhanced patient drop off facilities.

The plans have been led by clinicians and operational staff at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust who have been fully involved in the development process. This includes the purpose-built Community Diagnostic Centre in Telford, and a dedicated Planned Care Hub expected to open in Spring 2024 at the Princess Royal Hospital.

Dr Ed Rysdale Consultant in Emergency Care and Clinical Lead for the Hospitals Transformation Programme said: “We are delighted to have received planning approval which is another significant next step forward in our Hospital Transformation Programme.

“Our HTP plans will enable us to deliver modern, high-quality care and importantly improve health outcomes for all our communities, which is why I joined the NHS. It is fantastic to see these vital plans taking shape.

“We are making real progress with our enabling works starting and as we prepare to submit our Full Business Case the approval of which is the final stage in the national approval process. We are committed to continuing to work closely with our local communities, patients, and colleagues every step of this journey.”

South Shropshire MP, Philip Dunne, has welcomed planning permission being granted for work at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Mr Dunne said: “This latest approval, granting planning permission for works at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, is another crucial step towards delivering this vital project. There is a real sense of momentum now, and the faster we can unlock the £312m investment in our local healthcare, the sooner patients across Shropshire and Telford will feel the benefits. I hope we will see approval of the Full Business Case in the next few months.”