Wellington man sentenced to six years for rape

A 33-year-old man from Wellington has been sentenced to six years after he was found guilty of rape.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Kamran Mahmood, of Harvey Crescent in Wellington, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday, after he was found guilty of a rape that took place in November 2022.

The court heard how Mahmood, who was 32 at the time, raped an 18-year-old girl in the female toilets of Mature Club & Cocktail Bar on The Parade in Wellington.

Mahmood was not known to his victim, and following police appeals officers were able to quickly arrest and charge him.

Detective Inspector Steve Goddard, said: “I hope the sentence given to Mahmood sends a clear and strong message that we can and do take all reports of rape seriously and will work tirelessly to secure charges against those responsible.

“Reporting crimes like these can take a lot of courage, and I would like to commend the victim in this case on the immense strength she showed in coming forward to police and assisting us with our investigation, and her strength throughout the trial.”