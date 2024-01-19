New West Mercia Police Chief Constable is named

Kyle Gordon, a current Commander for the Metropolitan Police Service, has today been named as the next Chief Constable of West Mercia Police.

Kyle Gordon pictured with PCC John Campion

Kyle brings a wealth of experience having held a range of roles with British Transport Police and Police Service for Northern Ireland.

Speaking after being selected, he said: “I am delighted to be confirmed as the next Chief Constable for West Mercia Police. I am passionate about delivering a community focused police service that is visible, accessible, responsive, and effective to build further on the trust and confidence we have amongst our communities.

“I am very much looking forward to taking up the role of leading the force and working with PCC John Campion and partners to deliver the Safer West Mercia Plan, whilst ensuring the communities of Herefordshire, Shropshire, Worcestershire and Telford & Wrekin are at the heart of policing.”

Mr Gordon was chosen by PCC John Campion as the preferred candidate for Chief Constable following a vigorous and open process in December 2023.

PCC John Campion said: “I welcome Kyle’s drive to build on the progress that has been made to deliver a police service communities can be trust and be proud of.

“I am confident that he will support me in delivering my Safer West Mercia Plan, with a renewed focus on policing with the community.”