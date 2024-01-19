New Future for Kinokulture in Oswestry

An exciting new plan is in place to retain Kinokulture, Oswestry’s unique independent cinema, as a vital community space for experiencing the very best in film, from Hollywood blockbusters to international and British independent films.

Kinokulture in Oswestry

After setting up and running Kinokulture for over 14 years, current owners, Ian Garland and Ruth Carter, will be retiring in Spring 2024. Following a wave of public enthusiasm for its continuation, they have spent the last few months planning to ensure the cinema’s eclectic programme remains available to the people of Oswestry and the wider area.

Kinokulture is now registered as a Community Benefit Society – which means its activities will be managed for the benefit of the whole community – and volunteers are being trained in activities such as film programming and projection. A small steering group has also volunteered to take over the administration and management tasks.

“We are so excited for the future of Kinokulture. There is still an enormous amount to do, but we have a passionate and committed team dedicated to working together to achieve a smooth transition of management” said Martin Anderson (a member of the steering group).

Ruth Carter added “We are very pleased that the steering group have stepped forward and we will be working alongside them and our volunteers over the next few months to ensure a smooth transition and the continuation of our film programme. We hope that this new phase brings more opportunities for community participation and enagement in the cultural activities that the cinema can offer.”

The film screening programme will continue in its present form, see kinokulture.org.uk for booking details.