Just two weeks left to help shape future Telford and Wrekin borough development

There are just two weeks left for people to have their say in the Telford & Wrekin draft Local Plan consultation, as Telford & Wrekin Council asks residents to consider what development they would like to see and where, in order to create a blueprint for sustainable growth across the borough.

The Telford and Wrekin draft Local Plan consultation has been extended until 31 Jan 2024. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The draft Local Plan sets out a development framework for the borough until 2040 and asks residents, businesses and other stakeholders for their input. It focuses on ensuring a good mix of homes for all types of people, protecting public green spaces and the environment, regenerating borough centres and market towns, helping older people in the community to live well, attracting new businesses and jobs, and supporting climate friendly development.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, and Cabinet Member for Homes and Enforcement, said: “Since the consultation opened in October, more than 9,500 people have visited the consultation website, and over 850 have attended public consultation drop-in events across the borough, but there is still time to have your say.”

“The draft Local Plan presents a wide range of options and proposals for new development sites, not all of which will ultimately be required, so it’s important that as many people as possible get involved and have their say, so their views can be considered when we create the final plan for our borough for the next twenty years.

“If you haven’t done so yet, you can submit your feedback online, by email or by post, before 5pm on Wednesday 31 January.”

Feedback can be submitted in a range of ways:

You can register and leave your feedback online on the consultation portal at www.telfordandwrekinlocalplan.co.uk

You can download a feedback form and send your comments directly to [email protected] or by post to the council’s Strategic Planning Team, PO Box 457, Southwater One, Telford TF2 2FH

Copies of the draft Plan and feedback forms are also available at libraries and community centres across the borough.

The Telford and Wrekin draft Local Plan consultation closes at 5pm on Wednesday 31 January 2024.