3.6 C
Shropshire
Friday, January 19, 2024
- Advertisement -

£4,000 worth of suspected stolen goods recovered by police in Telford

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Stolen goods worth around four thousand pounds have been recovered by police after a vehicle was stopped in Telford.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of theft and a 67-year-old man, also in the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and handling stolen goods.

Following the arrests on Wednesday, officers visited an address in Dawley where they seized goods with an estimated value of £4,000.

- Advertisement -

Sargeant Matt Corfield, from the Telford Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team, said: “We take shoplifting very seriously in Telford.

“We continue to work closely with retailers and would encourage them to continue to report all shoplifting offences, and to supply evidence such as CCTV as quickly as possible so that we can take prompt action.”

Charged

In an update on Friday afternoon, police said the woman had been charged with multiple shoplifting offences.

Naomi Wilson, of High Street in Dawley was charged with 11 counts of shoplifting.

The 37-year-old has been remanded in custody and was due to appear before Magistrates.

A 67-year-old man also arrested has been released on police bail.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP