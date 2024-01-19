£4,000 worth of suspected stolen goods recovered by police in Telford

Stolen goods worth around four thousand pounds have been recovered by police after a vehicle was stopped in Telford.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of theft and a 67-year-old man, also in the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and handling stolen goods.

Following the arrests on Wednesday, officers visited an address in Dawley where they seized goods with an estimated value of £4,000.

Sargeant Matt Corfield, from the Telford Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team, said: “We take shoplifting very seriously in Telford.

“We continue to work closely with retailers and would encourage them to continue to report all shoplifting offences, and to supply evidence such as CCTV as quickly as possible so that we can take prompt action.”

Charged

In an update on Friday afternoon, police said the woman had been charged with multiple shoplifting offences.

Naomi Wilson, of High Street in Dawley was charged with 11 counts of shoplifting.

The 37-year-old has been remanded in custody and was due to appear before Magistrates.

A 67-year-old man also arrested has been released on police bail.