Volunteers help bridge the digital divide

Shropshire Council’s Digital Skills Programme is on track to support 3,000 people to get online and start using the Internet for day-to-day tasks by March 2026.

A digital skills session takes place at the Roy Fletcher Centre in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

The scheme is delivered by a growing network of digital volunteers based within 18 Shropshire library locations, the council’s Enable team and 10 community organisations.

Internet safety and online confidence has become an essential part of everyday life, but many people miss out because they don’t have digital skills or can’t afford the equipment needed. People who are older, isolated or on a low income can be more affected by digital exclusion.

Help is available through a network of 29 council-funded digital learning hubs based in libraries and community organisations across the area. One of these is Roy Fletcher Centre in Shrewsbury, where more than 200 people have been supported by their dedicated team of seven tech-savvy volunteers.

After a lifetime working in IT for the banking industry, 70-year-old Scott wanted to give something back. He said:

“Technology has changed the world and I want people to see the benefits it brings, not feel daunted by it. I get a lot out of volunteering here and learn something new each week.”

Chris is 33, and volunteers while he looks for work. He said:

“I’m trained as an IT support engineer, but finding work when you have disabilities is very difficult. Each week I come to Roy Fletcher Centre and help people to use their mobile phones and laptops. It gives me a sense of purpose to be part of such a friendly team of supportive people.”

Jenny Taylor, Chief Executive at the Roy Fletcher Centre, said:

“The council’s Digital Skills Programme has helped us to raise our profile and brought more of the public to us for support. We’ve been able to build wider connections with other charitable and community groups in the area.

“We’re always looking for more people to become part of our fantastic team of digital volunteers. You need to be confident with technology, but also patient, with a love of sharing knowledge.”

Paul, who has been a digital volunteer for four years, said:

“There is so much digital knowhow amongst the team here. It’s sociable and fun, and benefits the community too. The atmosphere in the weekly learning sessions is really uplifting. If you want help to get online, you couldn’t come to a warmer or more welcoming place.”

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“Learning basic digital skills can offer so many benefits, like bringing us closer to our loved ones with messaging and video calling, and getting shopping delivered to our doors.

“Being able to access everyday services online can also save time, and this scheme will help to make this possible for even more people in Shropshire.

“Our libraries and community partners have already enriched the lives of hundreds of residents with this programme, and have received praise for their friendly and personal approach; and it is great news that so many more are on track to benefit by March 2026.”

For more information about learning to use technology or becoming a digital volunteer at Roy Fletcher Centre, contact 01743 341300.

Other venues include Barnabas Community Church project in Shrewsbury, Qube in Oswestry, BizEd Projects CIC in Whitchurch, 4 All Foundation in Market Drayton, GOAL group (Getting Older Adults Online) in Wem, Mayfair Community Centre in Church Stretton, and Hands Together Ludlow.

Specialist digital support is available from Sight Loss Shropshire for people with visual impairments, and Taking Part for people with learning difficulties.