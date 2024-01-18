Survey sees Telford and Wrekin residents share GP access experiences

In a survey run by Telford and Wrekin Council and Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin, has seen 9,604 Telford and Wrekin residents voice their experiences of accessing their GP.

Cllr Paul Watling (Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Adult Social Care and Health Systems) and Simon Fogell (Chief Executive Officer at Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin). Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The online and paper copy survey, available from Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin between August and December 2023, asked people to name their GP practice and rate their experience of making their latest appointment.

42% of the respondents rated their experience as very poor while a further 16% rated it fairly poor.

In comparison, 19% people said their experience was very good and 13% found it fairly good.

Another 10% people said it was neither good nor poor.

Cllr Paul Watling (Labour), cabinet member for Adult Social Care and Health Systems said:

“What an overwhelming response to the GP access survey! Accessing GPs is crucial for our residents. It is concerning that many still find it challenging to get through on the phone with their GP, to book an appointment at a preferred time or with the GP of their choice.”

While the survey has closed, residents are encouraged to continue to share their experiences with the health services in Telford and Wrekin, including their GP practices.

Cllr Watling urged: “Please keep letting us know if your GP could do anything better for you – fill in this form on Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin website or contact Healthwatch directly on 01952 739540 or at [email protected].

“The feedback received will be shared with the local NHS to help make it easier for you to access GP services.”

Simon Fogell, Chief Executive Officer at Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin said:

“Last year we have visited every single GP practice in the borough – to look at their accessibility, by talking to the staff and to the residents registered with the GP.

“Following the survey results and the GP visits, we are now working on individual reports for each GP practice in Telford and Wrekin, outlining people’s experience with their practice.

“These reports will be published in February this year for all residents to view and will be shared with the NHS boards to drive improvements.

“If you want to keep informed with the latest Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin news, please subscribe to our newsletter.”