-3.2 C
Shropshire
Thursday, January 18, 2024
- Advertisement -

Shifnal shop celebrates 70-year milestone

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire shop is celebrating an amazing 70 years in business. Richards, based in the centre of Shifnal, specialises in selling traditional men’s and women’s clothing and has built up a customer base from around the country.

Bernard, Stuart and Joyce Richards outside the Shifnal shop
Bernard, Stuart and Joyce Richards outside the Shifnal shop

Stuart Richards, the third generation of his family to manage the shop, said that they had seen fashions and trends change considerably during the seven decades.

His grandfather and grandmother, Harold and Ethel Richards, started the business in 1954 in Market Place, before having a new premises built in Bradford Street in 1965.

- Advertisement -

“Clothes were a lot more formal then – they sold a lot of suits and offered a tailoring service but fashions are much more casual now,” said Stuart, who is 54 and has been at Richards since he was 18, alongside his father Bernard and mother Joyce, who still work there part time.

“We still have some customers who have been coming here since we opened but we have also got people who come from all over the country.

“They are usually visiting the area and staying in the town and like to come in and shop with us each time they are here.”

And Stuart explained that the key to the business’s success was the personal service they offered.

“We are friendly, helpful and courteous – that is something not on offer at all shops,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP