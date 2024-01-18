Popular Broseley play area receives funding for new look

A popular park play area is getting an exciting new look thanks to a partnership between Shropshire Council and Broseley Town Council.

Birchmeadow Park in Broseley. Photo: Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council’s parks and countryside heritage sites team, Broseley Town Council and the Birchmeadow Management Group have been working to maintain and improve Birchmeadow Park, and over the last eight years the park has benefitted from the installation of a BMX pump track and a large-scale drainage project on the football pitches.

Now, after securing Shropshire Council Community Infrastructure Levy funding of up to £170,000, and £15,000 match funding from Broseley Town Council’s Neighbourhood Fund, the play area will be reimagined.

- Advertisement -

Plans are being developed that will make the play area more inclusive for users with different abilities, and widen its appeal to older children. The designs will also encourage visitors to explore the wider area and increase their levels of physical activity.

The project team will be working with the local community to help shape the plans over the coming months.

The play area will include themed elements that will recognise Broseley’s industrial heritage and unique character.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“This is an exciting opportunity to create a wonderful facility for the people of Broseley at a time when the town is growing, and Shropshire Council genuinely appreciates the support from Broseley Town Council to date.

“This is a huge investment, and we are delighted it will provide a safe space for children and young people of mixed abilities to play together, boost their physical activity and explore nature.”

Caroline Bagnall, local Shropshire Councillor for Broseley, added:

“This is an exciting project for Broseley, and thanks are due to all those who have helped to bring it about. Birchmeadow Park is a wonderful amenity for the town and these improvements will enhance the experience for residents and visitors alike.”

Andy Taylor, Broseley Mayor, added:

“Broseley Town Council is thrilled to be working in partnership with Shropshire Council on this exciting project that will benefit the community of Broseley. We give huge thanks to both Shropshire Council and the park committee for their continued efforts to make these needed improvements to a key asset in the town. It has been a combined effort and has involved a number of people, over a few years.”