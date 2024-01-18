New trustees at Shropshire Music Trust

A prominent county music organisation has announced that it has recruited new trustees to strengthen its team.

The Shropshire Music Trust team, from left, Gary Churchill, Andrea Belloli, Peter Barritt, Chris Stephens, Simon Cousins and Roger Terry

The Shropshire Music Trust, which is this year celebrating its 40th anniversary, has welcomed three new faces.

Andrea Belloli, Simon Cousins and Peter Barritt join the organisation to help steer it as it evolves in the coming years.

- Advertisement -

“We are delighted to welcome our new trustees, who all bring a range of experience and skills,” said John Moore, artistic director of the trust, which specialises in hosting concerts by high quality musicians and vocalists.

“We have achieved great things over the last 40 years and we now have an exceptional board who will help to lead us as we continue our mission to bring top class musical events to the county.”

The first concert of 2024 will be The Carducci String Quartet with pianist Simon Callaghan on Sunday, 28 January, at 3pm in The Maidment Auditorium, Shrewsbury School.

“The award-winning quartet is internationally acclaimed as one of the most accomplished and versatile ensembles of today,” added John.

“Not only mastering the core repertoire, the quartet presents a selection of new works each season and diversifies further with programmes of film music, pop and rock.”

The ensemble has won numerous international competitions, including the USA Concert Artists Guild International Competition and performs at prestigious venues including the Barbican, Cadogan Hall and Wigmore Hall in London, and Carnegie Hall, New York.

Simon Callaghan, a Steinway artist and artistic director at Conway Hall in London, has garnered international acclaim as a soloist and chamber musician, showcased on BBC Radio 3 and in various recordings.