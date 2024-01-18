Disappointment as Shropshire Council increase parking charges

A decision to increase parking charges in Shropshire Council car parks and on street has been criticised after being approved by the council’s cabinet yesterday.

Cars parked at Frankwell Main car park in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

Shropshire Council Cabinet Members yesterday voted unanimously to implement significant increases in parking charges across the county.

This decision was made despite widespread public opposition and concerns raised by Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID) and Shrewsbury Business Chamber on behalf of their members.

Shrewsbury BID expressed deep disappointment at the Council’s decision and the lack of engagement with the local business community and the wider public in the lead-up to the decision.

The BID had delivered to Cabinet members a comprehensive report detailing the potential negative impacts of these increases on businesses, workers, and consumers.

Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID, stated, “We are saddened by the Council’s decision to go ahead with these parking charge increases, without any meaningful engagement with businesses or the wider public. We are now taking stock to consider our next steps to support our town centre.”

Darren Tomkins, owner of Gindifferent, The Market Hall, stated, “This comes at the worst time for businesses, visitors, residents and workers. With the cost of living still on the rise and yet another season of severe flooding, this decision is really kicking us when we are down. With general parking and season tickets going up by two thirds with no other consolation. Add on the extended hours of parking restrictions and this will hit hard both the daytime and night time economy in Shrewsbury. To be honest, rather than increasing revenue from parking, this will most likely reduce it along with the footfall and trade within the town centre.”

Charges Increased

The council says the changes will encourage people to change their behaviour and raise additional income for spending on the maintenance of car parks.

In Shrewsbury, parking at Frankwell will rise from 80p to £1.20 per hour whilst on-street parking increases from £2.80 per hour to £3.60 per hour.

Other council-owned car parks in the town also see increases. Parking charges would also be extended to 8pm rather than the current cut-off at 6pm.

The council said the increase in charges would help re-distribute vehicles by encouraging motorists to park outside of the river loop, or to use Park and Ride or other bus services, or – if possible – to walk, cycle or use other forms of active travel.

Outside Shrewsbury, Whitchurch, Ludlow, Market Drayton, Much Wenlock and Church Stretton will see an increase from 60p to 80p per hour. Whilst in Bridgnorth, Ludlow, Oswestry and Ellesmere parking would rise from £1.20 to £1.40.

In Ludlow, on-street parking would also increase from £2 to £2.20 per hour.

Other changes include charging for parking until 8pm (rather than 6pm as at present) in Shrewsbury, and introducing/increase Sunday and bank holiday charges across the county.

Permit/season ticket charges are also proposed to increase in proportion to the hourly tariff changes.

It is estimated the increase in charges will give the council an additional income of £1.76m per year after implementation costs have been taken out.

The changes will come into effect on 1 April 2024.