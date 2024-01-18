Shrewsbury travel agents open Luxury Lounge

Shrewsbury travel agents, Peakes Travel Elite, are going the extra mile for customers in 2024.

The Peakes Travel Elite team

The multi award winning travel agency is now in its key booking season for 2024 and 2025 holidays. To complement their one-to-one appointment service, they have created a luxury travel lounge on their top floor at their base on Mardol, in the heart of Shrewsbury.

Claire Moore, managing director, said, “Our new lounge offers customers a private space away from the shop floor where they will receive VIP treatment. We can talk through options over a glass of fizz or a good cup of coffee and we can even video call tour operators to collaborate on a complex itinerary.

“We have seen a surge in appointment bookings this month, with people setting their holiday goals for the year ahead. As a business, we have been investing in sending our team on trips to seek out amazing destinations. This means the team at Peakes are armed with all the inside knowledge and experience to help plan amazing holidays. It helps we’re all fanatical about travelling as well! Get your appointment booked in and let’s get your 2024 and 2025 holiday plans sorted.”

Peakes Travel Elite is also bringing back their in-house monthly events where customers can meet a travel operator in-store.

Claire adds, “The in-house events give customers a deeper insight into particular destinations and the options available. Inside Asia is kicking things off our new event series with a Japan event on Saturday, February 17th from 10am-4pm.