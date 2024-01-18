-3.2 C
Shropshire
Thursday, January 18, 2024
- Advertisement -

Shrewsbury travel agents open Luxury Lounge

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

Shrewsbury travel agents, Peakes Travel Elite, are going the extra mile for customers in 2024.

The Peakes Travel Elite team
The Peakes Travel Elite team

The multi award winning travel agency is now in its key booking season for 2024 and 2025 holidays. To complement their one-to-one appointment service, they have created a luxury travel lounge on their top floor at their base on Mardol, in the heart of Shrewsbury.

Claire Moore, managing director, said, “Our new lounge offers customers a private space away from the shop floor where they will receive VIP treatment. We can talk through options over a glass of fizz or a good cup of coffee and we can even video call tour operators to collaborate on a complex itinerary.

- Advertisement -

“We have seen a surge in appointment bookings this month, with people setting their holiday goals for the year ahead. As a business, we have been investing in sending our team on trips to seek out amazing destinations. This means the team at Peakes are armed with all the inside knowledge and experience to help plan amazing holidays. It helps we’re all fanatical about travelling as well! Get your appointment booked in and let’s get your 2024 and 2025 holiday plans sorted.”

Peakes Travel Elite is also bringing back their in-house monthly events where customers can meet a travel operator in-store.

Claire adds, “The in-house events give customers a deeper insight into particular destinations and the options available. Inside Asia is kicking things off our new event series with a Japan event on Saturday, February 17th from 10am-4pm.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP