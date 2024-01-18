Michelle’s new business set to shine

A Much Wenlock woman is fulfilling her dream of running her own jewellery business.

Michelle Pullen-Lockley pictured in her workshop

Michelle Pullen-Lockley has always wanted to produce and sell her own designs and see someone wearing one of her handcrafted pieces.

“I’ve worked in the jewellery industry for over 30 years but always on other people’s creations,” explained Michelle, who recently completed a business start up programme with Good2Great of Bridgnorth and now has her own workshop in Much Wenlock town centre.

- Advertisement -

“I decided to finally take the plunge and start my own venture, DuBelle Jewellery, specialising in luxury stone-set and plain silver products.”

She said that as an independent jeweller, she could now offer her customers a much more personal buying experience and that every piece she sold was unique and came in bespoke packaging.

Michelle added: “The endless support that I have received from Good2Great has been outstanding. Without them I really don’t think that I would have been ready to launch on my own.

“The team guides and encourages you through every step of the journey, helping you to focus on all areas.

“I would highly recommend any new entrepreneur to go through the start up course as it helps you to understand every aspect of running a new business.”

The Shropshire Start Up programme is funded by £286,923 from Shropshire Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund allocation, as part of the Levelling Up agenda, and will assist entrepreneurs until March 2025.

Anyone wishing to find out more about the Good2Great start-up programme for new businesses should email [email protected]