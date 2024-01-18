-3.2 C
Shropshire
Thursday, January 18, 2024
- Advertisement -

Michelle’s new business set to shine

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

A Much Wenlock woman is fulfilling her dream of running her own jewellery business.

Michelle Pullen-Lockley pictured in her workshop
Michelle Pullen-Lockley pictured in her workshop

Michelle Pullen-Lockley has always wanted to produce and sell her own designs and see someone wearing one of her handcrafted pieces.

“I’ve worked in the jewellery industry for over 30 years but always on other people’s creations,” explained Michelle, who recently completed a business start up programme with Good2Great of Bridgnorth and now has her own workshop in Much Wenlock town centre.

- Advertisement -

“I decided to finally take the plunge and start my own venture, DuBelle Jewellery, specialising in luxury stone-set and plain silver products.”

She said that as an independent jeweller, she could now offer her customers a much more personal buying experience and that every piece she sold was unique and came in bespoke packaging.

Michelle added: “The endless support that I have received from Good2Great has been outstanding. Without them I really don’t think that I would have been ready to launch on my own.

“The team guides and encourages you through every step of the journey, helping you to focus on all areas.

“I would highly recommend any new entrepreneur to go through the start up course as it helps you to understand every aspect of running a new business.”

The Shropshire Start Up programme is funded by £286,923 from Shropshire Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund allocation, as part of the Levelling Up agenda, and will assist entrepreneurs until March 2025.

Anyone wishing to find out more about the Good2Great start-up programme for new businesses should email [email protected]

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP