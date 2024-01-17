Police launch appeal over scrap metal thefts in Bridgnorth

Police in Bridgnorth are appealing for information, doorbell or CCTV footage following scrap metal thefts in the area.

On Saturday 6 January, police were called to a property in Manor Lane Farm after a man attempted to take a battery located on a driveway. He was challenged and left empty-handed.

As part of enquiries into the attempted theft, a van was searched and radiators and other scrap metal recovered by police.

A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted theft and has since been bailed.

PC Rory Austin said: “If anyone has information about a white Ford transit van travelling around the Bridgnorth area on Saturday 6 January, collecting scrap metal or has dashcam/ring doorbell footage of the van I would ask they email me on [email protected] or by calling 07870219584 quoting incident number 22/1626/24.”

Anyone with information they do not wish to pass to police can contact the anonymous charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via crimestoppers-uk.org.