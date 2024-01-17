0.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
- Advertisement -

Police launch appeal over scrap metal thefts in Bridgnorth

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police in Bridgnorth are appealing for information, doorbell or CCTV footage following scrap metal thefts in the area.

On Saturday 6 January, police were called to a property in Manor Lane Farm after a man attempted to take a battery located on a driveway. He was challenged and left empty-handed.

As part of enquiries into the attempted theft, a van was searched and radiators and other scrap metal recovered by police.

- Advertisement -

A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted theft and has since been bailed.

PC Rory Austin said: “If anyone has information about a white Ford transit van travelling around the Bridgnorth area on Saturday 6 January, collecting scrap metal or has dashcam/ring doorbell footage of the van I would ask they email me on [email protected] or by calling 07870219584 quoting incident number 22/1626/24.”

Anyone with information they do not wish to pass to police can contact the anonymous charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via crimestoppers-uk.org.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP