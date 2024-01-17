0.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Meet the leader of Telford & Wrekin Council in Lightmoor this evening

The Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Shaun Davies will be at the Oak Tree Centre in Lightmoor this evening to meet residents and answer their questions.

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Shaun Davies at a recent meeting in Hadley
The session follows a 1:1 format, allowing residents to ask questions on private matters through to key issues on council plans and services.

Councillor Shaun Davies said: “Meeting residents in Hadley at my last event was a great way to round off the year. Having met over 100 residents in the hearts of lots of communities, it’s been wonderful to meet so many people from across the borough this year.

“I’m really looking forward to this next session and the important and valuable conversations it will bring. Whether you want to bring a specific question, or just meet me in person for the first time, I’ll be glad to see you there.

“If you can’t make this time and date, please look out for my future sessions both online and offline to suit you.”

The session will take place at the Oak Tree Centre in Lighmoor between 6pm and 7.30pm this evening.

