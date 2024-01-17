0.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Man dies after colliding with vehicle in Oswestry

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man in his 80s has died in hospital after colliding with a vehicle in Oswestry last Tuesday.

The incident happened on Gobowen Road at around 1.15pm on Tuesday 9 January.

Police say the pedestrian collided with a Citroen Berlingo, which was being reversed from a recovery vehicle.

The man suffered serious injuries and later died in hospital.

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Rich Owen by emailing [email protected] or by calling 01743 261833 quoting incident 160i of the 9 January 2024.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-org.uk.

