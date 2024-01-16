3.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
- Advertisement -

Dunne support Bishops Castle Hospital recruitment drive

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Local MP, Philip Dunne, was on hand to support the recruitment day for Bishops Castle community hospital last Friday.

Philip Dunne MP pictured with Jenny Sargent, chair of Save our Beds and Clair Hobbs, Director of Nursing & Workforce at ShropCom
Philip Dunne MP pictured with Jenny Sargent, chair of Save our Beds and Clair Hobbs, Director of Nursing & Workforce at ShropCom

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust is running recruitment days to seek sufficient qualified clinical staff to enable the beds at Bishop’s Castle Community Hospital to reopen.

Following the closure of the beds due to an overreliance on agency staff, the Trust is seeking to recruit additional Full Time Equivalent registered nurses to work at the hospital, to meet national safer staffing requirements and to reopen the 12 beds.

- Advertisement -

Mr Dunne said: “I was pleased to join local volunteers and ShropCom in Bishops Castle for their latest recruitment day, which aims to secure enough nurses to safely reopen the beds at the Community Hospital.

“The initial recruitment day identified some registered nurses and other healthcare workers interested to work in the hospital and there were encouraging signs on Friday of new potential recruits for both registered nursing and healthcare assistant roles.

“It is good to see some progress being made towards reaching the required service level, with great support being offered by local community volunteers involved in the interview and familiarisation process.

“I hope we will see the interest expressed at the recruitment day turn into job offers being made and accepted so there can be real progress in reopening the hospital beds.”

A further recruitment day will take place next month on Saturday 24th February 2024, between 10am and 2pm at Bishop’s Castle Community Hospital.

Vacancies at Bishop’s Castle Community Hospital can be viewed through ShropCom’s website at shropscommunityhealth.nhs.uk.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP