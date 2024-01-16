Design and construction partner appointed to progress Hospitals Transformation Programme

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust has appointed Integrated Health Projects as its design and construction partner to progress the Hospitals Transformation Programme.

Following a robust procurement process, the announcement of Integrated Health Projects – the Joint Venture between VINCI Building and Sir Robert McAlpine – as the Trust’s partner marks a significant milestone in the development of the Hospitals Transformation Programme.

Integrated Health Projects will support the Trust as it prepares to take transformation plans through the final stage of the national approval process and transform acute hospital services for its communities.

Preparatory works are expected to start on the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital site this month, with hoardings and site cabins being developed.

Under the transformation plans which have been developed by clinicians, the Princess Royal Hospital will specialise in planned care with Shrewsbury specialising in emergency care.

Dr Ed Rysdale, Consultant in Emergency Medicine and Clinical Lead for the Hospitals Transformation Programme, said: “I’m excited that we are moving ever closer to delivering our vision of two thriving hospital sites. This is so much more than building works, this is about fundamentally improving care for all the communities we serve through better pathways and joined-up care between our services.

“This is an important step forward for the programme and it is exciting to be able to welcome our contractors onsite as they prepare for the necessary enabling works.”

Louise Barnett, Chief Executive of The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: “We are pleased to be working with IHP who bring a wealth of experience in large-scale construction, as well as offering genuine opportunities for local businesses. We will be continuing to keep local communities and clinicians involved at every stage of the works, to help design a positive experience for everyone.”

John Roberts, Managing Director at VINCI Building, said: “We are delighted to be selected as the design and construction partner for the Hospitals Transformation Programme and we are looking forward to working with the Trust to deliver this high-quality transformation programme for patients, which will provide significant improvements and benefits.”

Garry Bowker, Regional Managing Director at VINCI Building, added: “In addition to the clinical benefits that the completed scheme will provide, we also want to ensure this project delivers long term social value outcomes for the surrounding local communities and people.”

Throughout the works, which are expected to take several years, patients are encouraged to follow signage on the site.