0.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
- Advertisement -

Crudgington Primary School receives ‘Good’ Ofsted grade

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Crudgington Primary School has retained its ‘Good’ rating, with Ofsted inspectors praising staff for their focus on teamwork and high expectations of pupils.

Crudgington Primary School pupils celebrating the Ofsted ‘Good’ rating.
Crudgington Primary School pupils celebrating the Ofsted ‘Good’ rating.

The report said pupils showed ‘pride, passion and purpose’ in all that they do, and were encouraged to be ‘aspirational’.

“Pupils’ wider development is a strength of the school,” it said. “They learn the importance of teamwork and responsibility by being members of different groups, such as the school council or being class ambassadors.”

- Advertisement -

The school out-performed national averages in all areas of the most recent Key Stage Two Standard Assessment Tests, with a 100% pass rate in reading.

The Ofsted report said: “Staff nurture a love of reading. This begins at the start of Reception year. Across all year groups, pupils build an appreciation of different types of books, including poetry and non-fiction.

“Leaders have high expectations of pupils. The school acts quickly to support pupils who need extra help. Parents are well informed in order to support their child’s reading at home.”

Ofsted said staff had also worked hard to make sure pupils attend school regularly. “This work has had a positive impact. Pupils feel rewarded for attending school, and those families who need support with their child’s attendance receive it quickly.

“The school has identified the key knowledge that they want pupils to know and remember including in the early years. Curriculum plans for all subjects break learning into small steps.

“The school has carefully mapped out where wider opportunities can be provided in the curriculum. This includes opportunities to develop pupils’ awareness of fundamental British values and spiritual, moral, social and cultural development.

“As a result, pupils have a highly effective understanding of these. Pupils feel that trips and visitors to school help them remember.”

Crudgington Primary School is part of the Learning Community Trust, which runs more than a dozen school sites in the county with a strong focus on academic achievement and holistic development.

Ofsted said it was clear that the Trust and governors knew the school well and were ‘very aware’ of the challenges staff face when running a small village school.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP