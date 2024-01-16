What could you raise for charity from a £50 investment?

Local children’s hospices Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith are offering businesses, schools, colleges and clubs everywhere the chance to enter their fun £50 Challenge.

Carers Chloe and Ian launch the campaign at Hope House with Mary.

The fundraising drive encourages groups to take a £50 investment from the charity and between the 4th March and 22nd April see how much they can multiply it by to support seriously ill children and their families.

Event ideas can include quiz or cocktail evenings, signing up for a sponsored sporting event, a raffle for customers or even using the money to develop a new product for sale.

After the success of last year’s campaign, fundraiser Bekki Fardoe is looking forward to supporting entrants in their quest, and said: “We are thrilled to be bringing this fun and engaging challenge and can’t wait to see what local businesses and entrepreneurs can achieve with this year’s investment.

“Getting involved really can be as simple using the £50 to host a bake sale, organise a raffle or if you really want to put your skills to the rest – organise an event!

“Last year’s teams raised £25,000 for the children and families we support, so every penny raised really does make a huge difference.

“Get your business signed up today and let’s see what we can achieve in 2024.

“It’s also a wonderful way to fulfil corporate and social responsibilities and show your community you are passionate about making a difference.”

Examples of what your event and multiplied £50 could raise are:

– £100 could fund a support session for bereaved parents where they can access emotional support from our team of expert bereavement counsellors

– £500 could fund an action packed sibling support day for brothers and sisters of children in our care. Mary Leighton, from our Sibling Support Team said: “It’s so wonderful to be able to bring the children on adventures. Quite often they may be a little shy initially, but then throughout the day their confidence and smiles grow, which is beautiful to see.”

– £1,500 could fund 24hrs of respite care or crisis care for a seriously ill child. Deputy Head of Care at Ty Gobaith, Kate Jones, said: “It is the biggest compliment we can be given that parents trust us to care for their precious children – it’s a real bond of trust. Supporting people through their experience and ensuring they feel safe physically and emotionally is something families really feel the benefit of when they come here.”

Denise McGowan, The Holistic Esthitician took part last year by hosting a curry night, and said: “I took up the £50 Challenge as I love a challenge!

“As a local business owner and entrepreneur I’m constantly looking for ideas to grow my business and thought this would be a great way to explore ideas and help a worthy cause at the same time! I was able to involve others from my community in my fundraising too.”

The fundraising team from the hospices will fully support all the teams who sign up and can provide branded materials and even ideas for events.

All interested teams need to do is nominate a captain and get signed up on the Hope House website at hopehouse.org.uk/50challenge.

For any more information on the challenge you can also email [email protected] or call 01691 671671.