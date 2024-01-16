Unwanted trees available for free rehoming

Unwanted trees will be finding forever homes thanks to an initiative run by Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council.

Trees at the Weeping Cross Nursery. Photo: Shrewsbury Town Council

People with ‘unwanted’ trees have been donating them to the Shrewsbury Town Council nursery at Weeping Cross, where they have been tended and cared for under the partnership Trees Outside of Woodland project, and are now ready to be replanted.

They are being given away for free.

The nursery has a selection of trees available, including:

– Oaks up to 1m tall, with a few up to 1.5m

– Yew up to 30cm tall

– Silver birch up to 30cm tall

– Bird cherry up to 1.5m tall

– A selection of other trees up to 50cm tall

The trees are available for collection between 8.30am and 10.45am on Thursday 18 January 2024; 8.30am until 11am on Saturday 27 January; and from 9.30am until 12.30pm on Tuesday 30 January.

People are invited to pop along and request a tree of their choice.

The nursery will also be accepting new supplies of ‘unwanted’ trees on the same dates and at the same times. They will be cared for for the next 12 months ready for next year’s giveaway.

The nursery can be found at Weeping Cross, Cross Houses, Shrewsbury, SY5 6HT.