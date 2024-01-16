Oswestry farm attraction to welcome lambs this February

Every year, 16 million ewes give birth in the UK and at Park Hall Countryside Experience you have the chance to witness a lamb being born at their Lambing Live event.

The farm team will be on hand to educate youngsters on the new arrivals.

Park Hall will host the lambing event during the February half term, from February 10th – 18th.

“At Lambing Live you can come and visit the lambs in our indoor barn, and if you’re lucky, you might even catch a live birth,” said Richard Powell, joint owner-director at Park Hall.

Tickets include entry to the whole farm attraction where you can also see the ponies, pigs, chickens, goats, a cow, rabbits, guinea pigs, chinchillas and even two tortoises.

“The farm team will be on hand to educate youngsters on the new arrivals and answer any questions they may have,” Richard continues.

“Families can also enjoy exploring the whole farm at their leisure. They can stroke the rabbits and guinea pigs, see the pigs racing, take a tractor ride, use the zip wire, take a plunge on the demon drop slide, and explore our educational fun zones. What’s more, we have lots of play areas inside and outside, so the rain doesn’t stop play here at Park Hall!”

Tickets are £12.95 online at parkhallfarm.co.uk or £14.95 on the door.