3.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
- Advertisement -

Oswestry farm attraction to welcome lambs this February

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Every year, 16 million ewes give birth in the UK and at Park Hall Countryside Experience you have the chance to witness a lamb being born at their Lambing Live event.

The farm team will be on hand to educate youngsters on the new arrivals.
The farm team will be on hand to educate youngsters on the new arrivals.

Park Hall will host the lambing event during the February half term, from February 10th – 18th.

“At Lambing Live you can come and visit the lambs in our indoor barn, and if you’re lucky, you might even catch a live birth,” said Richard Powell, joint owner-director at Park Hall.

- Advertisement -

Tickets include entry to the whole farm attraction where you can also see the ponies, pigs, chickens, goats, a cow, rabbits, guinea pigs, chinchillas and even two tortoises.

“The farm team will be on hand to educate youngsters on the new arrivals and answer any questions they may have,” Richard continues.

“Families can also enjoy exploring the whole farm at their leisure. They can stroke the rabbits and guinea pigs, see the pigs racing, take a tractor ride, use the zip wire, take a plunge on the demon drop slide, and explore our educational fun zones. What’s more, we have lots of play areas inside and outside, so the rain doesn’t stop play here at Park Hall!”

Tickets are £12.95 online at parkhallfarm.co.uk or £14.95 on the door.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP