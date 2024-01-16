Family half-term steam adventures at the Severn Valley Railway

Severn Valley Railway has unveiled its plans to open for February half-term for the first time in several years, and it’s promising an extra surprise in the form of an appearance by an iconic character from children’s literature.

“We’ve got to keep the identity of our VIP visitor under wraps for the time being,” said Lewis Maddox, the visitor engagement manager, “But we guarantee families are going to love the opportunity for an in-person meeting with them at The Engine House at Highley, and there’ll be photo opportunities as well!”

Visits to meet the VIP character take place between Tuesday 13 and Thursday 15 February, and must be pre-booked. Tickets include travel to Highley on board a heritage train from either Kidderminster or Bridgnorth.

At The Engine House, there are lots of things to do after the pre-booked character visit, including interactive exhibits, story time sessions and an outdoor play area.

The identity of the children’s literature character will be announced very soon.

Services for half-term will operate on Saturday 10/Sunday 11, Tuesday 13 – Thursday 15, and Saturday 17/Sunday 18 February.