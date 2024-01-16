3.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
- Advertisement -

Not-for-profit Paycare welcomes in 150th Year

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

A not-for-profit organisation that works with organisations across Shropshire has an extra reason to celebrate the start of 2024 as it marks its 150th year in operation.

The Paycare team
The Paycare team

Paycare, which provides a range of Health Cash Plans to individuals, employees, and their families, was originally formed in 1874 to support factory workers with everyday healthcare costs.  Initially named the Patients’ Aid Association, the organisation has since helped millions of people claim back cash on everything from optical and dental appointments to physiotherapy, diagnostic tests, and wellbeing treatments.

Alongside supporting its Policyholders, Paycare has also raised in excess of £2.5million which has been distributed to good causes and charities across the region and beyond – supporting everything from grassroots sports clubs to accessible entertainment, arts projects and food banks, domestic abuse charities and talented students.

- Advertisement -

Anthony Burns, Paycare’s CEO, said: “Heading into our 150th year is such a momentous milestone for us as an organisation, and one that the whole Paycare team is exceptionally proud of.  We were founded around the concept that nobody should have to struggle to access high-quality and timely healthcare, and this absolutely remains central to us today – particularly so in these current times.

“Welcoming in this significant year has not only provided us with an opportunity to reflect on all of the incredible things we’ve achieved as a team, but to also look ahead to the next stage of our journey – as we continue to support more and more individuals to be healthier and happier, as well as develop our partnerships with organisations across the UK who do so much good within their local communities.

“We’d like to offer our heartfelt thanks to all of our Policyholders, as well as our partners and wider communities who continue to support us and our mission – and we very much look forward to sharing our exciting plans for this special celebratory year with everyone over the coming weeks.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP