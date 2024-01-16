Meeting set to encourage Wellington organisations to work together

A meeting has been called to encourage a range of Wellington organisations to work together.

A previous Love Wellington business meeting

The event, on January 24, will involve a wide selection of businesses from throughout the town, as well as the local policing team, Love Wellington and Safe Places Shropshire.

Tony Nicholls of Anthony’s Farmshop of Wellington said that he would be attending and would be discussing some exciting plans for the year ahead.

- Advertisement -

“Goodwill and prosperity go hand in hand. When businesses, particularly of a small, local nature, start to collaborate and make a show of doing so, goodwill from customers is significantly increased,” he said.

“This is both in a financial sense and good feeling which creates vibrance, excitement and positivity in Wellington. This upward spiral seems to have energy of its own and leads to events like our BBQ last summer at the Pheasant pub, which leave a positive indelible mark in people’s memories which inspires them to make a choice to shop/frequent the local places they had that great experience.

“There is a proven range of benefits of working together for everyone in any society and we look forward to some positive partnership events in 2024.”

Sally Themans of Love Wellington, who organises the meetings, said: “Networking with other businesses in the town is so valuable. Just in the last three months we have provided free social media training for local businesses and the spirit of collaboration has given rise to great projects – such as the successful and fun Wellington Christmas advert, featuring 24 local businesses.”

The meeting will be held at 6.30 at The Boardroom Gaming Café in the centre of Wellington.



Ruby Hartshorn, of Safe Place Shropshire, which aims to provide support for anyone who may be vulnerable when out in the community, said she was pleased that the event was being hosted by The Boardroom Gaming café, one of the shops signed up to Safe Places Shropshire.

“We look forward to meeting all the businesses and organisations and sharing our work,” she commented.