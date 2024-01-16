3.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Former Muller warehouse in Cleobury Mortimer on the market for £1.2m

Muller England Limited’s substantial former premises in Cleobury Mortimer is on the market – with offers invited in the region of £1.2 million.

The large detached factory/warehouse for sale in Cleobury Mortimer – highlighted on this photograph – extends to approximately 36,345 sq ft, within a total site area of 2.03 acres (0.82 hectares).

The precision engineering group’s large detached factory/warehouse, located in Ludlow Road in the south-east Shropshire town, is for sale following the company’s relocation of the manufacturing operation to its Wednesbury facility in the West Midlands.

The property, which is being marketed by Towler Shaw Roberts, extends in total to approximately 36,345 sq ft and comprises a large manufacturing facility with integral  offices, mezzanine storage and welfare facilities on a total site area of 2.03 acres (0.82 hectares).

The property benefits from a spacious secure yard with loading facilities and separate on-site car parking, offering 24 hour access.

Toby Shaw, a partner at Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “This is a significant property that occupies a convenient location fronting the main A4117 Ludlow Road, a short distance from Cleobury Mortimer town centre.

“The modern purpose-built premises lends itself to a range of industrial and commercial uses, or alternatively as a potential redevelopment opportunity, subject to planning, and we are anticipating a good level of interest from owner-occupiers, investors and developers.” 

