3.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
- Advertisement -

Digital telecommunications pioneer celebrates 20years in business

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire-based national telecommunications company, which became a pioneer of digital telephony services in the UK, is celebrating two decades in business.

Fluid Network Solutions Managing Director Rob Tolley celebrating the company’s 20 years in business.
Fluid Network Solutions Managing Director Rob Tolley celebrating the company’s 20 years in business.

Fluid Network Solutions was established in Shrewsbury by telecommunications veteran Rob Tolley following a successful career with big industry players, such as Telewest and BT.

Specialising in the business market, Fluid launched offering traditional telephony and telephone systems, but soon recognised the future was shifting towards digital services and fibre broadband.

- Advertisement -

“Early on we saw the future shifting away from traditional telephony, so we positioned Fluid as a trailblazer, becoming one of the first companies in the UK to offer Voice Over IP services and digital hosted telephony,” said Rob.

“Initially we focussed on Shropshire, but we were soon expanding our services into Wales, Essex, London, Devon and the North East.”

Fluid’s clientele includes NHS primary healthcare providers, dental practices, engineering firms, accountants, recruitment agencies, retailers, and charities. NHS out-of-hours provider Shropdoc adopted Fluid’s technology in 2011 and has remained a customer ever since.

Fluid now extends its services to around 60 GP surgeries across Shropshire, Powys, and other parts of the UK, with a dedicated 10-person team providing round-the-clock support.

“Voice Over IP was transformative for Shropdoc. It not only offered increased call efficiency and cost-effectiveness, but also enhanced call information and data handling which is essential for frontline urgent medical services where every call matters,” said Rob, who has 30 years industry experience.

“In the past, traditional services like call recording, auto attendant and call queues were only within the reach of large organisations. But Voice Over IP hosted telephony enabled smaller companies to have similar sophisticated telecommunications systems at a much lower cost.

“Multiple company sites, business mobiles and employee remote working could all be integrated into one system too. And flexibility meant the system easily expanded as an organisation grew.

“All businesses should now be looking at switching to digital phone services as a matter of urgency because BT is turning off the UK’s landline network in 2025.

“Technology is improving all the time and Fluid remains committed to staying at the forefront of telecommunications innovation.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP