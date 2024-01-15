Style Optique to make donations from private eye tests to the Market Drayton Foodbank

Market Drayton based independent optical boutique practice, Style Optique, is to donate all private eye test fees paid from clients throughout January 2024 to the Market Drayton Foodbank.

Sam Davé, Helen McSherry, Manager of the Market Drayton Food Bank and Eva Davé of Style Optique

In addition, they will offer all clients who book in January a gift certificate of £50 for any new eyewear.

Eva Davé, Director, co-founder & Eyewear Stylist at Style Optique said:

“This January, we’ve chosen to donate all proceeds from private eye test fees to benefit the Market Drayton Foodbank. We’re not only urging everyone to prioritise their eye health this month but also extending a helping hand to those in need.”

Helen McSherry, Manager of the Market Drayton Food Bank said: “We are honoured that Eva & Sam Dave of Style Optique are supporting Market Drayton Foodbank again by donating their private eye test fees to us in January.

“The New Year can be a difficult time for people, especially with the increase in the cost of living and of fuel prices. This will go a long way to help to support them. Thank you to them and everyone who helps to support this kind and generous donation.”

Market Drayton Foodbank offers three days of nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them in crisis. They are part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.