1.8 C
Shropshire
Monday, January 15, 2024
- Advertisement -

Oswestry Mayor reveals first Community Champion of 2024

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose, has named Natalie Bainbridge as the Council’s first Community Champion of 2024.

Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose pictured with Natalie Bainbridge
Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose pictured with Natalie Bainbridge

Natalie is well known in the Oswestry community as the chair of Oswestry in Bloom, which is a committee that works tirelessly to improve the visual appearance and quality of life of the locals and visitors to Oswestry.

Natalie first became involved in Oswestry in Bloom by entering her own garden and was almost immediately elected as Chair due to the ill health of the previous Chair.

- Advertisement -

Natalie has taken the group from strength to strength having raised funds herself by delivering ‘In Bloom’ talks and by creating a strong network of volunteers of all ages and abilities that help the town to look its best. Her warm and welcoming personality and commitment of a huge amount of time has provided the necessary catalyst that resulted in Oswestry winning the National ‘In Bloom’ award for ‘Best Large Town’ for the first time in 2023.

Natalie would be the first to point out that In Bloom is not only about flowers, but about strengthening community as evidenced by the many groups and individuals who have become involved.

Natalie has also raised over £9000 for charity by opening her own garden to the public as well as selling plants, flowers and produce locally and helping other people with their open gardens.

Her aim was to raise money for Lingen Davies as a thank you for treatment she received for breast cancer in 2018. Her beautiful garden has been opened every year since, with monies raised shared between Lingen Davies and Severn Hospice.

Oswestry Town Council has thanked Natalie for her many years of hard work and dedication saying she is an inspiration to us all, a true Community Champion.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP