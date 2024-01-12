4.4 C
Hospital Trust Director and son to scale Mount Kilimanjaro for charity

A director at the Trust, which runs the county’s two acute hospitals, and his son will be attempting to reach the summit of Africa’s highest peak – Mount Kilimanjaro – next week.

Nigel Lee and his son Tom will be taking on the challenge next week
Nigel Lee, Director of Strategy and Partnerships at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), and his son Flight Lieutenant Tom Lee are hoping to raise £6,000 by starting to climb the mountain in Tanzania on Wednesday January 17.

The father and son team will be attempting to reach the summit for SaTH Charity’s Cancer Fund and the RAF Benevolent Fund

Nigel wants to raise money for cancer services after losing several family members to the disease.

He said “Our family has been hugely affected by cancer. As a director at SaTH, and as Tom has worked as a healthcare assistant, we are keen to raise funds for all cancer services at the Trust.”

“The money we raise will be directly used to support additional piece of equipment, helping surgeons reduce patients’ length of stay and post operative medication.”

Tom is currently based at Lossiemouth and will attempt the climb to raise money for the RAF Benevolent Fund which supports servicemen and their families.

Nigel said “I served in the Royal Air Force for 20 years, and Tom is now a serving RAF officer in Scotland. We are also passionate supporters for charities who support military veterans of all ages and their families – our chosen charity is the RAF Benevolent Fund.

“Tom works closely with this charity in Scotland, and I know that they support RAF personnel, families, and dependents in Shropshire and indeed across the UK.”

To prepare for such a huge challenge the father and son team have undertaken smaller events. Nigel completed the Lake Vyrnwy half marathon in September and Tom ran the Dava Way Ultra Marathon in November.

Julia Clarke, Director of Public Participation at SaTH, said: “We are so grateful to Nigel and his son for undertaking this challenge to climb Africa’s highest peak to raise money for our patients. The money raised will make a real difference to patients and their families”.

You can follow their progress on Instagram @fatherandsonforcharity

You can donate to the Just Giving page for the climb here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/NigelandTomNHSandRAF

