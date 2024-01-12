3.1 C
Snowdrop walk returns in memory of charity stalwart

A long running snowdrop walk that has raised thousands of pounds for the region’s main cancer charity is set to return in memory of well-known charity stalwart.

Snowdrops at Winsley Hall
The annual Lingen Davies Cancer Fund Snowdrop Walk is once again being held at the private Shropshire estate Winsley Hall, Westbury, owned by the late Mrs June Whitaker.

The gardens and woodland of the historic property transform into a vast spread of snowdrops and the gates will be open again to visitors on Saturday and Sunday, 17th and 18th February. Volunteers will also be on hand to serve delicious homemade cakes as a post walk treat.  

Mrs Whitaker, a longstanding supporter of Lingen Davies, sadly passed away of cancer last summer. The gardens were first opened to the public in 2004 with support of friends Dot and Dave Garrett, and the event had proved popular ever since, raising thousands for the charity. Lingen Davies Cancer Fund has turned the event into a supporter favourite with it helping to boost funds to support local patients going through treatment and raise awareness about cancer in the wider community.

Helen Knight, Head of Fundraising for Lingen Davies, said they are grateful to be able to continue with the event in June’s memory.

“We’re privileged that June opened her beautiful estate up for the past 20 years to support the charity and we are honoured to be able to continue the event in her legacy. The event is very popular amongst our supporters, with over 600 walkers passing through the gates last year. As always visitors be able to enjoy a stroll through the beautiful grounds, taking in all the beautiful snowdrops, but they can make the most of a wide selection of homemade cakes too.

“We look forward to welcoming people along over the weekend, the snowdrops are at their very best this time of year,” she added.

Tickets are available in advance online at lingendavies.co.uk/snowdropwalk or on the gate, they cost £5 for adults, and under 12s go free. Gates open from 10.30am to 4pm both days.

