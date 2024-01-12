Shropshire Growth Hub launches Artisan Showcase

The Shropshire Growth Hub has announced a brand-new initiative in partnership with the Darwin Shopping Centre, offering a unique opportunity for 8 Shropshire designer-makers and producers to be part of the Shropshire Artisan Showcase in April.

The last Artisan Pop-Up was in 2018 and featured businesses like Meg Hawkins Art, who now sells her work globally.

This fully funded opportunity is designed to give the artisanal businesses the opportunity to have free pop-up retail space, and the successful businesses will also benefit from free retail, sales, and marketing workshops in the lead-up to the pop-up event, delivered by Buy-From Creative Agency.

Speaking on behalf of the Shropshire Growth Hub, Anna Sadler said: “We are so excited to be able to offer this unique opportunity to 8 creative Shropshire businesses. Being able to back up the retail opportunity with free training as well, means that this is an opportunity that lasts 4 months, and will hopefully leave a genuine legacy of success and growth for the businesses who take part.”

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Leader, added:

“The Pop-Up Shop provides a great showcase for our dynamic independent businesses. Moving businesses on to the next stage of their growth and working in partnership with other organisations to provide opportunities is what the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire is all about. It’s terrific to see this initiative being repeated following the previous successful one in 2018.”

The Darwin Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury has a long history of supporting independents, as exemplified by The Collective, a permanent showcase for local, small businesses in the centre.

Speaking about his support of the Shropshire Artisan Showcase, Centre Manager Kevin Lockwood said: “I am delighted to be able to support this initiative by the Shropshire Growth Hub, which is a fantastic retail opportunity for the creative businesses who are lucky enough to be accepted. My team and I will be offering retail guidance and support throughout as well, so we are confident it will be a huge success.”

The Shropshire Artisan Showcase at Darwin Shopping Centre takes place from 15th – 20th April 2024. Register you interest by Monday 22nd January by emailing [email protected]