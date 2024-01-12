Welshampton set for spectacular pantomime

Tickets are now on sale for Welshampton’s spectacular pantomime Making Waves which takes place in February.

Costumer Designer Liza Ashby is pictured with The Wildlings

Making Waves is an extravaganza of family-friendly fun, with a script written by Oswestry playwright Shaun Higgins and a cast and crew of more than sixty people from the village and surrounding area.

It features the dastardly Captain Codseye, who is searching the watery depths of Ellesmere in a bid to pull out the plug and ruin the town. Fortunately, a heroic team of locals is determined to scupper the Captain’s evil plans…

Shaun, who is also directing, said: “Rehearsals are currently shipshape and Bristol fashion, and I’m delighted with the number of people – from pre-schoolers to seniors – who have come forward to perform or to join the production crew. Making Waves really does promise to take our audiences on a fantastic and colourful voyage so don’t miss the boat – book those tickets now!”

Chairman of Welshampton Bonfire Committee Mick Higgins urged people to book tickets early.

“Our shows have sold out in recent years due to our reputation for high-quality productions with original scripts, stunning costumes, inspired staging and a live nine-piece band. We’d advise early booking to avoid disappointment.”

Book Tickets

There will be four shows on February 16, 17 and 18 – Friday, Saturday afternoon and night and Sunday afternoon at 7.30pm and 2.30pm.

Tickets, which cost £9.50 for adults, £7.50 for seniors and £5.50 for under 16s, can be booked via the Welshampton Bonfire Committee website welshampton.org.uk or by contacting 01948 710 117.