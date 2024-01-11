Man dies following collision on Longden Road in Shrewsbury

A man has died after a collision on Longden Road in Shrewsbury yesterday afternoon.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulances from Cosford and Tatenhill to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman says: “On arrival, crews found a car had come off the road and ended up on its roof.

- Advertisement -

“The driver, a man, was in a critical condition and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support.

“Unfortunately, despite everyone’s best efforts, he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“There were no other patients.”

The collision took place at around 3.21pm and the road was closed for several hours following the incident.