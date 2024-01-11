Wenlock Spring praised for supporting drink-driving crackdown

Premium water brand Wenlock Spring has been praised by police for its efforts in helping to raise awareness of the dangers of drink-driving in the run up to Christmas.

The firm launched ‘The Only One for the Road’ campaign – in conjunction with West Mercia Police – which encouraged drivers not to risk even one alcoholic drink if they were driving during the festive season.

Following a successful launch in Shropshire in October, it was rolled out across the neighbouring counties of Herefordshire and Worcestershire after receiving support from local MPs, businesses and organisations such as RoSPA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents).

Wenlock Spring also printed more than 100,000 beer mats, posters and tent cards with the sobering message for drivers to steer clear of alcohol, which were used in hospitality businesses across the region.

Matthew Orme, director at Shropshire-based Wenlock Spring, said: “Far too many people are still dying or getting injured as a result of drink-driving, which is why we were proud to have launched this campaign to help support the operational activity that the police cover.

“We have been delighted with the support the campaign has received and hope we have helped change a lot of people’s attitudes towards the dangers of drink-driving.”

New West Mercia Police figures have revealed that 278 people were arrested for drink or drug-driving in Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire in December.

In the last three years, 23 people have died and 154 have been seriously injured in collisions across the region where alcohol has been listed as a contributory factor. A further 12 people have been killed and 68 seriously injured in collisions where drugs have been involved.

Matthew added: “Although it is a minority, what the figures show is that too many people are still taking a risk when it comes to getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol.

“As a business, we remain committed to continue sharing our campaign message throughout the year and encourage motorists to choose from one of the many non-alcoholic drinks which are currently available in hospitality venues.”

Superintendent Steph Brighton for West Mercia Police said: “We welcome the support that Wenlock Spring has given to the campaign in the run up to Christmas to encourage people to choose a suitable alternative to alcohol if they are driving.

“It’s encouraging that the majority of people on the roads are behaving responsibly and most drivers wouldn’t even think twice about getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol.

“However, the number of arrests we have made in the run up to Christmas and new year indicate that there are still people out there who think it is acceptable to risk mixing drinking or taking drugs with driving, ignoring the devastating consequences this could have to themselves, family, friends and other road users.

“Despite all the warnings, 278 people are now starting the new year facing a possible court hearing, losing their licence and a fine.

“Enforcing the drink and drug drive law will remain an important part of our roads policing throughout the year as we strive to make our roads as safe as we possibly can, removing those from our roads that continue to think they are above the law.”

Wenlock Spring is a second generation family business based at Wolverton, near Church Stretton, and its water is sourced from a protected historic spring, dating back to 1086 which is located near the famous Wenlock Edge.