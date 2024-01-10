Two arrested and cannabis plants seized after warrant in Ketley Bank

Drugs with an estimated value of more than £70,000 were seized following a successful warrant carried out in Telford this morning.

The warrant was carried out at a property on Trinity View in Ketley Bank by Telford’s Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team (NCFT), where 54 cannabis plants were found.

It is estimated the street value of the plants could be worth up to £50,000.

Following the discovery of the plants, two people – a man aged in 40s and a woman aged in her 30s – were arrested at an address on Peacock Grove in Red Lake.

Both were arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

Also found at the second address was a large quantity of class B drugs estimated to be worth around £20,000, as well as class A drugs and £1,000 in cash.

PC Matt Stokes said: “This warrant shows that we will listen to our communities and continue to act upon the information they provide to us.

“We are determined to make Telford a safer place to live and work, and our message is simple; we will find your cannabis farms, we will destroy them and we will bring you to justice.”