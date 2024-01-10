3.9 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Big Street Little Feet captures the imagination in Madeley

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

A new children’s role play centre is certain to capture the imagination of youngsters after arriving in Madeley.

Telford & Wrekin Council Leader Councillor Shaun Davies (Lab), Councillor Helena Morgan, Mayor of Telford and Wrekin Councillor Arnold England and Big Street Little Feet Directors Nicole and Leanne Bayton.

Big Street Little Feet has opened its doors at 2 Anstice Square after receiving a business start-up grant though Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme.

The centre is for children of all ages and will bring their imagination to life within fun learning and play areas throughout the three storey building.

Facilities include a specifically designed baby room with soft furnishing and treasure baskets and two conjoining sensory rooms kitted out with sensory equipment.

The centre also offers a role play area featuring typical town shops and services such as a post office, supermarket, bakery, vets, hairdresser, police station and a hospital.

Big Street Little Feet offers exclusive hire of the venue for parties catering for up to 35 children with two different party packages.

The ‘basic’ package includes venue hire and party food while the ‘deluxe’ package offers venue hire, party food, a balloon arch, a light up number (child’s age), birthday cake and party bags.

Specific sessions for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are also available every Monday as well as discounted sessions for childminders and local nurseries in the area.

Business owners Leanne and Nicole Bayton both work in nurseries and have over 18 years’ experience working in early years settings with children and their families.

The pair are hoping their new venture will really take off in Madeley and give children enjoyment and a sense of inclusion and fulfilment.

Leanne said: “We are both mums to young toddlers but at times it’s hard finding something a little different to occupy their busy and curious minds.

“We have attended many soft play centres which become tiresome for them after a short period of time and they quickly lose interest.

“Children have fantastic and active imaginations and spend hours at home dressing up, creating roles for themselves, carrying out tasks, initiating and leading their own play and creating their own enjoyment with often the simplest of things.

“Hopefully, this will be the perfect venue for them to let their imagination run wild!”

Big Street Little Feet also offers a varied menu selling locally-sourced, healthy food and drink produce.

Products cater for all dietary needs, ranging from breakfasts, snacks and light lunches to a healthy snack box for children, to ensure youngsters have a varied and healthy well-balanced diet.

Nicole added: “We are really excited to open Big Street Little Feet in Madeley and are very grateful for the support we’ve received from Telford & Wrekin Council to help turn our vision into a reality.

“As well as ensuring that children of all abilities visit us and benefit from a stimulating and engaging learning environment, we’re also aiming to increase footfall to the high street in Madeley and create jobs for local people.

“We hope families come and visit us and see what we’ve got to offer.”

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Place (the Economy & Neighbourhood Services), said: “This is a fantastic addition to Madeley and offers something completely new, catering for all areas of a child’s development.

“It’s also transforming an old building over three floors into a facility which we are sure will be extremely popular in the community.

“This is another great example of the support we are giving businesses like Big Street Little Feet through the Pride in Our High Street programme, so they can make their business dreams come true.”

