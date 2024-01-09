West Mercia Police reveal number of drink and drug drivers caught in December

West Mercia Police has revealed that 278 people have been arrested for drink or drug driving across the three counties the force covers throughout December.

In the last three years, 23 people have died and 154 have been seriously injured in collisions across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire where alcohol has been listed as a contributory factor.

A further 12 people have been killed and 68 seriously injured in collisions where drugs have been involved.

- Advertisement -

If driving or attempting to drive while above the legal limit or unfit through drink you may get six months’ imprisonment, an unlimited fine, a driving ban for at least one year (three years if convicted twice in 10 years).

Superintendent Steph Brighton for West Mercia Police comments: “Enforcing the law around drink and drug driving is a year round commitment for us and takes places throughout the year 24/7.

“It’s encouraging that the majority of people on the roads are behaving responsibly and most drivers wouldn’t even think twice about getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol, however the number of arrests we have made in the run up to Christmas and New Year indicate that there are still people out there who think it is acceptable to risk mixing drinking or taking drugs with driving, ignoring the devastating consequences this could have to themselves, family, friends and other road users.

“Despite all the warnings 278 people are now starting the new year facing a possible court hearing, losing their licence and a fine. Enforcing the drink and drug drive law will remain an important part of our roads policing throughout the year as we strive to make our roads as safe as we possibly can, removing those from our roads that continue to think they are above the law.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “As set out in my Safer West Mercia Plan, I am committed to reducing the harm caused on our roads. It is important when motorists show reckless disregard for the law by choosing to get behind the wheel whilst over the limit, that they face the consequences of their actions”.

“While it’s concerning to see the high number of people committing this crime, I welcome the proactive work by West Mercia Police to arrest offenders.”