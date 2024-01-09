Wellington Market regeneration consultation opens for feedback

Telford & Wrekin has launched a public consultation to gather resident input on the future of Wellington Market, following the successful securing Capital Regeneration Programme funding from Government.

One of the entrances to Wellington Market. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Feedback received at an earlier consultation played a pivotal role in shaping the initial proposals that led to securing the project funding. The latest consultation aims to gain further insights to refine and shape the plans, with a focus on inclusivity across age groups.

The survey seeks views on the frequency and purpose of market visits made, feedback on shopping habits, services, and entertainment preferences, shop variety, safety measures, and event organisation.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab) Telford & Wrekin Cabinet Member for Place (The Economy & Neighbourhood Services) said: “Wellington Market is a cornerstone of our community, and we want to ensure that residents have a direct hand in shaping restoration plans. This not being a revolution – yes, there needs to be a plan for the future, but this is about retaining what’s best about the market but also ensuring it thrives well into future generations.”

“I encourage all residents, businesses, and partner organisations in the Wellington community to participate in this public consultation. Your input is crucial in shaping the heart of our community. Let’s work together to make Wellington Market a vibrant and welcoming destination for all.”

In addition to the regeneration of Wellington Market, Telford & Wrekin Council is dedication to investing in Wellington through the Pride in Our High Street initiative, supporting owners with stalled sites in the town and maintain free parking, aligning with the broader commitment to enhance the overall vitality of Wellington.

You can find out more about the Wellington Market regeneration project and complete the survey online.

The survey will remain open until midnight on Tuesday 19 February 2024. Printed copies are also available from within Wellington Market.