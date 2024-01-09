3.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Police appeal for witnesses following criminal damage in Oswestry

Police officers investigating criminal damage at the Boars Head in Oswestry are appealing for witnesses.

The Boars Head in Oswestry. Image: Google Street View
Around 12.15am on Sunday 7 January gates at the Boars Head Inn in Willow Street were damaged by a vehicle.

Nobody was injured during the incident and enquiries are on-going to apprehend a suspect.

Detective Inspector Richard Davies said: “We believe there were people outside the pub who saw what happened who have yet to speak to us and we would encourage those people to get in contact.

“Fortunately, no-one was injured and the vehicle was not driven at anyone but damage was caused to a gate and the incident has quite rightly caused concern to people.”

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about the identity of the driver, is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 extension 7702257 or by emailing [email protected]

A video of the incident was shared on social media website X:

