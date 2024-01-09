Countdown to Derwen College’s third fundraising Spinathon

Derwen College is counting down towards its third annual 24-hour Spinathon which runs from 2–3 February 2024.

Performing Arts students with Opal, Sian, Steve and Megan

Money raised will be used to support people with SEND (both students and long-term resident clients) to enjoy extra experiences and opportunities to enhance their wellbeing.

The Spinathon sees students and staff from the specialist further education college, in Gobowen, take part in the gruelling spin session which starts at 10am on Friday 2 February, carries on through the night, to the “finish line” at 10am on Saturday.

Originally launched by sports coordinators Steve Evans and Sian Thomas, the Spinathon sees fundraisers pedal for a phenomenal 24 hours.

This year, Steve will be pedalling for the full 24 hours, while Sian will be running themed spin classes at intervals through the day and night.

They are joined on the journey by students, staff and supporters who all pledge to raise money through their own individual challenges, whether that be 30 minutes or the full 24-hour shift.

Get Involved

Derwen Charity fundraiser and events coordinator Megan Charman is urging the local community to back the challenge and lend their support to this vital local charity.

Whether you’re looking to get fitter, or want to support this local charity, the College is asking the community to back the event which has become a firm favourite on the charity’s fundraising calendar.

Fundraisers are asked to donate or raise sponsorship of £10 per hour for the challenge.

Megan, who took on the Derwen Charity fundraising and events coordinator role only late last year, says: “This is the third Derwen Charity Spinathon, and we want to make it our biggest yet.

“Previously, students and families have kindly invested time, energy and money in this event. I’ve been told that it’s an event which brings everyone together with a shared goal. To say there has been blood, sweat and tears is no exaggeration!

“The entire event will be live streamed, and there’s entertainment through the night, including ABBA, country, musicals and 90s themed music. We’d love to hear from anyone who wants to be involved in the challenge or could support in any way with live entertainment.”

If you’d like to find out more about how to support Derwen Charity, and enable young people with SEND to reach their aspirations, then go to www.derwen.ac.uk/charity or email Megan at [email protected]

Upcoming Derwen Charity events for 2024 also include a 10k fun run and walk on 23 March, and Derwen Fete weekend from 25–26 May.