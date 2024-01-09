Construction work for the Highley Health and Wellbeing Centre begins

Construction work for the brand-new Highley Health and Wellbeing Centre has officially begun, say health bosses at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

The Severn Centre in Highley. Photo: Google Street View

Work to reconfigure an area of the Severn Centre to accommodate General Practice (GP) and other health and wellbeing services is expected to be completed this summer.

Health and care professionals from Bridgnorth Medical Practice will deliver GP services from the centre and have been operating from Highley since July 2023. It is expected that additional health and well-being services will be available from this location in the future.

Dr Jessica Harvey, Clinical Director for the South-East Primary Care Network (PCN), said: “This vital project has been made possible by an equal partnership effectively working together to secure funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL).

“We are delighted to share the building designs and through several engagement sessions with the community have taken into consideration all feedback shared. We now look forward to providing an environment where health professionals can proudly care for patients and ensure that General Practice services remain in the area.

“As per comments from members of the community, the new centre will provide easy accessibility, increased capacity with six clinical rooms supporting all aspects of care, private consultation rooms, as well as more access to health professionals including GPs, nurses, and the extended healthcare team.”

Jamie Bryant, Operations Director for Halo Leisure, said: “Having the GP practice at the Severn Centre is the perfect partnership and opens up lots of opportunities to help create healthier communities – getting more people active, be that in the onsite gym, group exercise classes, sports hall, racket sports or during the summer in the outdoor heated pool. I look forward to watching this project come to fruition for our residents.”

The partnership for the Highley Health and Wellbeing Centre is made up of NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, Shropshire Council, Highley Parish Council, Bridgnorth Medical Practice, the South-East Shropshire Primary Care Network (PCN) and Halo Leisure, the charity which runs the Severn Centre.