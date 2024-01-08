New event aims to bring Shifnal community together

A new event is to be held this month in Shifnal to bring a range of organisations together to enhance footfall and boost the town’s future economic prosperity.

Pictured with invitations to the meeting are, from left, Clare Pommeroy of Nan’s Café, Mayor of Shifnal Roger Cox, Shifnal resident Sarah Weale-Smith, Jan Coulson of Shifnal Town Council, Sally Themans of Love Shifnal and Adam Cawley of Woods the Cleaners.

The meeting, which it is hoped will become a regular fixture, will be hosted by The Park House Hotel on Tuesday 23 January at 5.30pm and is aimed at community groups and businesses.

“The meeting will draw together organisations working for the people of Shifnal – regardless of age, needs and interests – as well as the businesses operating in the town,” said Sally Themans of Love Shifnal, an initiative which is promoting the town.

“We hope this will become a regular six-monthly fixture and will result in a greater synergy between all parties to ensure that there is co-operation and collaboration going forward.”

All organisations and businesses are invited to the inaugural meeting, which will include a presentation about events planned for the town by Beth Heath of Shropshire Festivals.

Adam Cawley of Woods the Cleaners said: “By meeting face to face we can see what everyone is up to and what ideas they have. It’s an opportunity to bounce suggestions around and turn them in to events and promotions to attract people to our town.

“We should build relationships so that our individual businesses, organisations and community groups can have a collective voice, sharing knowledge, successes and learning experiences. Together we are stronger and we can make a positive change.”

Councillor Jan Coulson of Shifnal Town Council said there were a huge number of local groups and organisations working in the town.

He commented: “It’s clear that we have opportunities to connect better as a community – for groups to network and see what they have in common, get their message out, find business sponsors, skills, volunteers and even grant funding opportunities.”

Rachel Powell of MHA Communities, which supports 172 older town residents, said that she would be attending the meeting and was looking forward to working in partnership with Love Shifnal.