1.6 C
Shropshire
Monday, January 8, 2024
- Advertisement -

Lord Hill’s Column set for inspection after debris from statue falls to the ground

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The statue of Lord Hill on top of The Column in Shrewsbury is set to be inspected after small pieces of debris from the statue fell to the ground.

Lord Hill's column in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google Street View
Lord Hill’s column in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google Street View

For safety reasons, Shropshire Council has cordoned off the public area at the bottom of The Column and is arranging an inspection of the statue to determine its condition and if any repair work is needed.

The safety measures will remain in place until further notice.

- Advertisement -

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing and assets, said:

“Lord Hill famously fought in a number of battles, but his biggest enemy is undoubtedly the weather – especially heavy rain, frost and wind.

“The historic monument is maintained on a regular basis by us, but unfortunately the recent bad weather has not been kind to the fragile statue.

“As you would expect, our priority is to ensure the safety of people passing by The Column, so we’re arranging a specialist assessment of the statue to determine what action may be necessary.”

The statue has had several significant repairs over the years and the council, along with the Friends of Lord Hill Column, are now seeking support to replace it.

As owners of the Grade II* listed Lord Hill statue and The Column, Shropshire Council has a responsibility for maintaining the structure.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP