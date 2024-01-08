Improvement works begin at junction on Holyhead Road in St George’s

Improvements to a junction on Holyhead Road in St George’s have begun today, with residents being advised to plan journeys to avoid disruption.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab) Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Place (The Economy and Neighbourhood Services) said: “We’re committed to continuing to invest in our roads, footpaths and infrastructure despite ongoing cuts in funding from government. This is a complex scheme which will deliver improvements requested by residents and local councillors.”

The work will affect the Holyhead Road at the junctions of Furnace Lane and St Georges which will be fully closed to vehicles. Access to Snedshill (where stores Aldi and Wickes are located), and Castle trading estates remain open as usual and can be accessed from the Greyhound and Priorslee roundabouts.

Works will include rebuilding a retaining wall alongside Holyhead Road, resurfacing roads and footpaths and installing traffic lights with pedestrian and cycle facilities.

It forms part of the council’s record Investment being made into highways, foot and cycle paths and street lighting despite cuts to funding from government.

The work is due to be completed by the end of Spring – around 12 weeks and dedicated teams will be on site to assist pedestrians as needed.